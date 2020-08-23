Liberty School in Bedford County closes next week due to increasing cases of COVID-19

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A school in Bedford County will be closed next week due to increasing cases of COVID-19, according to Don Embry Superintendent of Schools for the Bedford County Department of Education.

Liberty School will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday Liberty will have virtual learning days. Teachers will report to work on Monday.

There will be a computer pickup on Tuesday, August 25 for students to pick up their computers at the school along with instructions and details. A phone message with these details will be send to all families over the weekend with pickup instructions.

The closure is only for Liberty School. All other schools are open as usual next week.

