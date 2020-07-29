Lewis County mayor reports first COVID-19 fatality

LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The first COVID-19 related fatality was reported in Lewis County, according to Lewis County mayor Jonah Keltner.

Keltner said 73-year-old Floyd Cecil Tubbs died on July 23, 2020.

Keltner went on to release the following statement:

Mr. Tubbs is the husband of Mrs. Alice Tubbs. Please keep her, their son, Floyd Jr., and the rest of their family in your prayers. Below is Mr. Tubbs obituary:On May 2nd, 1947, Floyd Cecil Tubbs, future husband, father, and soldier, was born to Bobby Lee and Azilee Johnson Tubbs in the rural Pope Community of Linden, TN. On July 23rd, 2020, under the Caris Hospice at Maury Regional Hospital, after a bout with Covid-19 that complicated his frail state of dementia/Alzheimers, he peacefully closed his eyes and humbly exited his final tour of duty to his family, the Hohenwald Community, and to the United States Armed Forces. SFC RET. Floyd C. Tubbs attended the public schools of Linden and was drafted into the US Army after graduation in 1966 with the E TRP 2D SQDN 14 AC USAIIUR CAVALRY during the Vietnam war. He was a life time member of the Tennessee National Guard Enlisted Association, EANGUS, and the American Legion. Survivors are his wife, Mrs. Alice Haymer-Tubbs of Hohenwald, TN, son Floyd Tubbs, Jr. of Nashville, TN, grandchildren Rahsaan, Dahsaana, Corvionne, and Gabriel Tubbs, great granddaughter Kamryn Tubbs, Mother Azilee and Step-father Any Vaughn of Linden, TN, brothers Lawrence (Betty) Tubbs of Jackson, TN, Lee Tubbs of Linden, TN, and Bobby (Carmen) Tubbs of Dickson, TN, two sisters Agnes (Luther) Jones of Linden, TN, and Marie Tubbs of Athens, AL, 3 brother in laws, Clyde (Diane) Haymer of Nashville, TN, Travis (Shautina) Haymer of Riverdale, GA, 3 sister in laws, Anna (Leonard) Modena of Lyles, TN, Martha (Barry) Vaughn of Rex, GA, and Billie (Richard) O’Neal of Riverdale, GA, a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends, and long term friend and mentor Sherman Vaughn of Linden, TN. Visitation with the family will begin at 11:00 a.m. this Saturday, August 1 at Lewis County Memorial Gardens. Graveside Services will begin at 12:00 p.m. also at Lewis County Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow. Lewis County Mayor Jonah Keltner

