Lebanon Police promote city-wide art contest to distract from COVID-19

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Protecting and serving has a lot of different meanings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Lebanon, it’s not only about the physical patrolling and hunting down bad guys,

it’s also about keeping people engaged, informed and mentally-well.

And in these times of social distancing, Lebanon Police are doing that in a virtual way. They are updating citizens regularly on Facebook, conducting citizen academy segments and a city-wide art contest known as the Creative Corner.

“It was a way for us to help our community take their mind off everything going on with this COVID-19 thing. This is not just a kid thing. It’s for adults as well. It gives everyone something to work on, something to look forward to. It’s one more thing to redirect their thoughts,” said Sgt. PJ Hardy with Lebanon Police.

Last week’s topic was an art project honoring doctors and nurses. The entries were widespread and diverse, from children and adults.

“During our normal day-to-day process, our job is to protect and serve the community the best way we can. We felt this was something we could offer to help them deflect from the stuff going on,” said Hardy.

Shara Potter is a big fan of the Lebanon Police Facebook page. She enjoys the city updates, and she entered the city’s first art contest which saluted doctors and nurses.

“It definitely takes your mind off of things,” said Potter.

The 21-year-old child care worker who has been home with her family for the last two weeks says she enthusiastically picked up her pencil and created the artwork. She says her younger cousins did too.

“If you like doing art or whatever else to distract your mind, this is a good way, and a good way to get involved in your community,” said Potter.

In case you’re wondering, this week residents are challenged with re-imagining a famous painting or sculpture using household items. Police say they borrowed the idea from a museum that is doing something comparable.

