Lebanon Police Citizen’s Academy goes virtual to keep citizen’s informed

LEBANON, Tenn.(WKRN) – It seems that COVID-19 has shut down just about everything, including the citizen’s police academy in Lebanon.

The academy was a chance for citizens to find out first hand what it’s like to be a law enforcement officer and what the police department does for the community.

Rather than shut down this connection to the citizens, The Police Department went virtual posting comprehensive videos on the city’s Facebook page.

Friday’s Post, the 3rd in a series, was about the K9 Unit.

The Facebook episode says, “I’m k9 officer Cody Bryan and this is my partner Sampson he ‘s a German Shepard he is 2 years old.j”

News 2 is there Friday morning as officer Cody Bryan and 2-year-old German Shepard, K9 Sampson are showing off their skills behind the Lebanon police department.

On Facebook, you hear Sgt PJ Hardy off-screen ask the K9 officer: “Can the public interact the same way with your dog?

Officer Bryan answers, “no we are the only ones who can have interaction with him.”

Sgt PJ Hardy tells News 2. “We want to give people an insight what it is to be a k9 officer.”

Assisting Hardy is Becky Hill. She helps Hardy shoot the stories and edit them.

Hardy says, “basically it is taking a snippet of what we would do in our citizen’s police academy.”

Sgt Hardy tells News 2 the mini video series kicked up a notch when Covid 19 shut everything else down.

Hardy says, “we want to get that info out to folks for them to see our different departments and divisions and what it consists of.”

K9 Sampson is episode number 3 in the series. Previous episodes include stories about the communications division and what patrol officers do.

Future episodes will cover Codes, Administration, Investigations and what the Public Information Office does.

Hardy says, “and really get a face to face with people in those areas so citizens can see how we serve them and all the equipment and all the challenges we face doing our day to day work.”

As far as a response? Hardy says it has been good.

“From the response we have people enjoy it, they appreciate the info and that connection while we are all going through this.”

These episodes air on the department’s Facebook page every m-f at noon.

