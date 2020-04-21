Lebanon officials plan to meet Wednesday to discuss reopening the city

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday, Lebanon Police announced city officials have set up a meeting to discuss reopening the city.

During the police department’s evening briefing, Sgt. PJ Hardy said the mayor, chief of police and other city leaders will meet remotely Wednesday to discuss future plans. While officials are eager to get the economy back on track, Sgt. Hardy said safety remains a top priority.

“It is hugely important that we get our economy back up and running but it’s also more important to make sure that we are safe and we don’t want a second wave or additional issues to come up if we do that too quickly,” Sgt. Hardy said.

Wilson County reported 185 cases of COIVD-19 Monday, which was up four cases from Sunday.