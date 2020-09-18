Lebanon mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Bernie Ash

Bernie Ash (Photo: WKRN)

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mayor of Lebanon says he will quarantine for 14 days after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

Mayor Bernie Ash told News 2 he was tested Tuesday and later received a positive result. He described his symptoms as mild.

Ash said he was unsure how he contracted the virus. His wife will be tested Friday.

