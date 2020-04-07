Leading children through pandemic, social distancing is crucial for parents

(WKRN) — Navigating a pandemic and protecting your family begins with communication inside the home.

Home isolation, social distancing, will push your patience. But if it means a healthy family and kids, it’s crucial.

“We don’t want to sound any alarms for them.”

Inevitably, the youngest children, and teens alike may need an explainer on coronavirus. Rikki Harris with TN Voices says, your response may depend on their age.

“Gauge their level of understanding,” Harris says. “And then decide if this is something you can keep from them.”

TN Voices provides support for the emotional and behavioral well-being of people statewide. Harris says, the little ones need to be protected. Stick to their routine, when possible, knowing well it will be a challenge.

As they get older, the approach should evolve, but remember to reassure.

“Just see where they are, and you as a parent can go from there, guiding them with good, fact information,” says Harris. “Follow that with, ‘I’m going to make sure you’re safe and healthy, and we’re going to do the best as a family to protect all of us.’”

If you have a child who’s more resistant it’s okay to be straight forward.

“They’re old enough now, let’s go ahead and share some facts. Let’s be realistic about what’s happening and how this situation can have a harmful, fatal effect for some people.”

Help your teen understand their role, and how they can help protect their family and friends, by staying home and safe.

On the other side of things, talking to parents or grandparents may present similar challenges.

Tell them you care, you want to make sure they’re doing well, and staying home. They will appreciate the outreach.

If your loved one needs help processing the COVID-19 crisis, call the TN Voices Helpline at 1-800-670-9882 or visit TNVoices.org.

