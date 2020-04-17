Closings
Lawsuit challenges Chattanooga ban on drive-in church services

CHATANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Thursday, the Alliance Defending Freedom filed suit in federal court, challenging the ban on drive-in church services in Chattanooga.

ADF filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Metropolitan Tabernacle Church. They claim church pastors were first led to believe Easter drive-in services would be okay.

After that, Chattanooga Mayor Andrew Berke came out on social media banning such services. On Twitter, he said drive-up services, even with car windows rolled up, would be considered a violation.  

A similar lawsuit was also filed in Mississippi, here churchgoers faced $500 fines for attending Easter drive-in services.

