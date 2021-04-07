Lawrence County Schools to return to pre-COVID attendance policy

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Starting April 12, Lawrence County students will be required to return to the classroom and the district will revert to its pre-COVID attendance policy. 

The district announced Wednesday that all students will be required to provide documentation for any medical-related absences.  

Students will be excused if they must quarantine due to being exposed to COVID-19 at school. Students who need to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure outside of school will be required to provide documentation from a doctor or the Tennessee Department of Health. 

Students who need to obtain a release letter for quarantine dates can contact the Tennessee Department of health at 615-432-4252. Letters of release can also be obtained through your child’s doctor.  

