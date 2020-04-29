Lawmaker: Hair salons, barbershops in Tennessee can reopen May 6

Live Now
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hair salons and barbershops in Tennessee will be allowed to reopen for business on May 6, according to a Putnam County lawmaker.

Representative Ryan Williams said the announcement was made Wednesday morning during a weekly meeting with Governor Bill Lee.

As part of the governor’s “Tennessee Pledge” plan, this would apply to 89 of the state’s 95 counties, excluding Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties, which will have their own strategies.

Williams was not sure if the reopening would include other personal care businesses, such as nail salons and massage therapy centers, but said more guidance was expected from the governor on Thursday.

Owners of hair salons and barbershops were concerned Tuesday when an executive order signed by Governor Lee included the continued closure of these personal care businesses with an expiration date extending through May 29; however, Williams said the governor was simply extending the order itself but planned to provide guidance for an earlier reopening of these businesses.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson24
Bedford167
Benton6
Bledsoe589
Blount55
Bradley46
Campbell14
Cannon11
Carroll18
Carter12
Cheatham42
Chester10
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke16
Coffee33
Crockett7
Cumberland70
Davidson 2,383
Decatur4
DeKalb14
Dickson71
Dyer33
Fayette53
Fentress4
Franklin32
Gibson41
Giles5
Grainger5
Greene42
Grundy28
Hamblen17
Hamilton149
Hardeman11
Hardin 5
Hawkins30
Haywood19
Henderson6
Henry11
Hickman43
Houston4
Humphreys10
Jackson7
Jefferson18
Johnson3
Knox214
Lake50
Lauderdale17
Lawrence17
Lewis2
Lincoln12
Loudon28
Macon39
Madison128
Marion28
Marshall22
Maury40
McMinn 70
McNairy11
Meigs6
Monroe14
Montgomery139
Moore3
Morgan6
Obion12
Overton8
Perry8
Polk8
Putnam115
Rhea3
Roane7
Robertson139
Rutherford434
Scott11
Sequatchie5
Sevier46
Shelby2,376
Smith20
Stewart7
Sullivan 47
Sumner608
Tipton96
Trousdale50
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren2
Warren7
Washington54
Wayne4
Weakley18
White5
Williamson399
Wilson 249
Residents of other states/countries251
Pending35
Total Casesas of (4/28/20)10,052

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Benton1
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Cumberland1
Davidson25
Fayette1
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton13
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Humphreys1
Knox5
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam5
Rutherford10
Sevier1
Shelby44
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner35
Trousdale1
Williamson8
Wilson3
Out of state2
Total Deaths (as of 4/28/20)188

