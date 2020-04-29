Lawmaker: Hair salons, barbershops in Tennessee can reopen May 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hair salons and barbershops in Tennessee will be allowed to reopen for business on May 6, according to a Putnam County lawmaker.
Representative Ryan Williams said the announcement was made Wednesday morning during a weekly meeting with Governor Bill Lee.
As part of the governor’s “Tennessee Pledge” plan, this would apply to 89 of the state’s 95 counties, excluding Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties, which will have their own strategies.
Williams was not sure if the reopening would include other personal care businesses, such as nail salons and massage therapy centers, but said more guidance was expected from the governor on Thursday.
Owners of hair salons and barbershops were concerned Tuesday when an executive order signed by Governor Lee included the continued closure of these personal care businesses with an expiration date extending through May 29; however, Williams said the governor was simply extending the order itself but planned to provide guidance for an earlier reopening of these businesses.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|24
|Bedford
|167
|Benton
|6
|Bledsoe
|589
|Blount
|55
|Bradley
|46
|Campbell
|14
|Cannon
|11
|Carroll
|18
|Carter
|12
|Cheatham
|42
|Chester
|10
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|16
|Coffee
|33
|Crockett
|7
|Cumberland
|70
|Davidson
|2,383
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|14
|Dickson
|71
|Dyer
|33
|Fayette
|53
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|32
|Gibson
|41
|Giles
|5
|Grainger
|5
|Greene
|42
|Grundy
|28
|Hamblen
|17
|Hamilton
|149
|Hardeman
|11
|Hardin
|5
|Hawkins
|30
|Haywood
|19
|Henderson
|6
|Henry
|11
|Hickman
|43
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|10
|Jackson
|7
|Jefferson
|18
|Johnson
|3
|Knox
|214
|Lake
|50
|Lauderdale
|17
|Lawrence
|17
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|12
|Loudon
|28
|Macon
|39
|Madison
|128
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|22
|Maury
|40
|McMinn
|70
|McNairy
|11
|Meigs
|6
|Monroe
|14
|Montgomery
|139
|Moore
|3
|Morgan
|6
|Obion
|12
|Overton
|8
|Perry
|8
|Polk
|8
|Putnam
|115
|Rhea
|3
|Roane
|7
|Robertson
|139
|Rutherford
|434
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|5
|Sevier
|46
|Shelby
|2,376
|Smith
|20
|Stewart
|7
|Sullivan
|47
|Sumner
|608
|Tipton
|96
|Trousdale
|50
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|2
|Warren
|7
|Washington
|54
|Wayne
|4
|Weakley
|18
|White
|5
|Williamson
|399
|Wilson
|249
|Residents of other states/countries
|251
|Pending
|35
|Total Cases – as of (4/28/20)
|10,052
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Benton
|1
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Cumberland
|1
|Davidson
|25
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|13
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Humphreys
|1
|Knox
|5
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|5
|Rutherford
|10
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|44
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|35
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|8
|Wilson
|3
|Out of state
|2
|Total Deaths (as of 4/28/20)
|188
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: