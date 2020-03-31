Breaking News
TDH: 2,239 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 23 deaths in Tennessee
Latest TDH numbers include number of recoveries, negative cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tuesday’s number of Coronavirus cases have been broken down even further to include the number of recoveries and negative cases by county and across the state.

The latest numbers offer additional insight into the state’s coronavirus cases and show the number of those confirmed cases that are actually positive cases. Currently, out of 2,239 confirmed positive cases, 121 of those cases have recovered.

Out of 27,360 cases across the state, 25,121 of those cases were negative cases.

In the state’s two biggest counties, Davidson County has a confirmed 391 positive cases and 3,885 negative cases as of Tuesday afternoon. Shelby County which includes Memphis had a total of 428 positive cases and 1,943 negative cases.

Williamson County which had the first confirmed positive COVID-19 case in the state is now registering 131 positive cases and 1,097 negative cases.

The majority of the state’s confirmed cases occurred in the 21-30 and 51-60 age group. 175 people have been hospitalized around the state, and 23 people have died so far.

The state maintains that the data given is changing rapidly as labs conduct tests and identify new cases. There is some delay in the state’s reporting of cases due to confirmation procedures.

For the latest breakdown of the state numbers, click here.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford2
Benton4
Bledsoe2
Blount25
Bradley10
Campbell4
Cannon3
Carroll5
Cheatham10
Chester3
Claiborne2
Cocke1
Coffee1
Cumberland11
Davidson 391
DeKalb4
Dickson17
Dyer3
Fayette12
Fentress1
Franklin5
Gibson6
Giles3
Greene12
Grundy4
Hamblen2
Hamilton48
Hardeman1
Hardin 1
Hawkins4
Haywood2
Henry1
Houston1
Humphreys2
Jefferson6
Johnson2
Knox66
Lewis2
Lincoln1
Loudon8
Macon4
Madison5
Marion5
Marshall1
Maury15
McMinn 3
McNairy1
Meigs1
Monroe5
Montgomery19
Morgan1
Obion1
Overton2
Perry2
Putnam24
Rhea1
Roane2
Robertson28
Rutherford68
Scott2
Sequatchie1
Sevier8
Shelby428
Smith2
Sullivan 13
Sumner184
Tipton21
Trousdale4
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington14
Wayne1
Weakley1
White1
Williamson131
Wilson 39
Residents of other states/countries190
Pending307
Total Casesas of (3/31/20)2,239

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

NameAgeResidence
1.Pete Meenen73Davidson/Grundy
2.Ron Golden56Goodlettsville
3.No ID65+Hamilton County
4.No ID67Davidson County
5.No IDShelby County
6.No IDN/A
7.Homer Barr80Sumner County
8.Joe Diffie61Davidson County
9.No IDSumner County
10.No IDKnox County
11.Pastor Tim RussellN/AShelby County
12.No IDN/A
13.No IDN/A

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

