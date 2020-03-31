Latest TDH numbers include number of recoveries, negative cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tuesday’s number of Coronavirus cases have been broken down even further to include the number of recoveries and negative cases by county and across the state.

The latest numbers offer additional insight into the state’s coronavirus cases and show the number of those confirmed cases that are actually positive cases. Currently, out of 2,239 confirmed positive cases, 121 of those cases have recovered.

Out of 27,360 cases across the state, 25,121 of those cases were negative cases.

In the state’s two biggest counties, Davidson County has a confirmed 391 positive cases and 3,885 negative cases as of Tuesday afternoon. Shelby County which includes Memphis had a total of 428 positive cases and 1,943 negative cases.

Williamson County which had the first confirmed positive COVID-19 case in the state is now registering 131 positive cases and 1,097 negative cases.

The majority of the state’s confirmed cases occurred in the 21-30 and 51-60 age group. 175 people have been hospitalized around the state, and 23 people have died so far.

The state maintains that the data given is changing rapidly as labs conduct tests and identify new cases. There is some delay in the state’s reporting of cases due to confirmation procedures.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 2 Benton 4 Bledsoe 2 Blount 25 Bradley 10 Campbell 4 Cannon 3 Carroll 5 Cheatham 10 Chester 3 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Coffee 1 Cumberland 11 Davidson 391 DeKalb 4 Dickson 17 Dyer 3 Fayette 12 Fentress 1 Franklin 5 Gibson 6 Giles 3 Greene 12 Grundy 4 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 48 Hardeman 1 Hardin 1 Hawkins 4 Haywood 2 Henry 1 Houston 1 Humphreys 2 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 66 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 8 Macon 4 Madison 5 Marion 5 Marshall 1 Maury 15 McMinn 3 McNairy 1 Meigs 1 Monroe 5 Montgomery 19 Morgan 1 Obion 1 Overton 2 Perry 2 Putnam 24 Rhea 1 Roane 2 Robertson 28 Rutherford 68 Scott 2 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 8 Shelby 428 Smith 2 Sullivan 13 Sumner 184 Tipton 21 Trousdale 4 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 14 Wayne 1 Weakley 1 White 1 Williamson 131 Wilson 39 Residents of other states/countries 190 Pending 307 Total Cases – as of (3/31/20) 2,239

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

