Latest TDH numbers include number of recoveries, negative cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tuesday’s number of Coronavirus cases have been broken down even further to include the number of recoveries and negative cases by county and across the state.
The latest numbers offer additional insight into the state’s coronavirus cases and show the number of those confirmed cases that are actually positive cases. Currently, out of 2,239 confirmed positive cases, 121 of those cases have recovered.
Out of 27,360 cases across the state, 25,121 of those cases were negative cases.
In the state’s two biggest counties, Davidson County has a confirmed 391 positive cases and 3,885 negative cases as of Tuesday afternoon. Shelby County which includes Memphis had a total of 428 positive cases and 1,943 negative cases.
Williamson County which had the first confirmed positive COVID-19 case in the state is now registering 131 positive cases and 1,097 negative cases.
The majority of the state’s confirmed cases occurred in the 21-30 and 51-60 age group. 175 people have been hospitalized around the state, and 23 people have died so far.
The state maintains that the data given is changing rapidly as labs conduct tests and identify new cases. There is some delay in the state’s reporting of cases due to confirmation procedures.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|10
|Bedford
|2
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|2
|Blount
|25
|Bradley
|10
|Campbell
|4
|Cannon
|3
|Carroll
|5
|Cheatham
|10
|Chester
|3
|Claiborne
|2
|Cocke
|1
|Coffee
|1
|Cumberland
|11
|Davidson
|391
|DeKalb
|4
|Dickson
|17
|Dyer
|3
|Fayette
|12
|Fentress
|1
|Franklin
|5
|Gibson
|6
|Giles
|3
|Greene
|12
|Grundy
|4
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|48
|Hardeman
|1
|Hardin
|1
|Hawkins
|4
|Haywood
|2
|Henry
|1
|Houston
|1
|Humphreys
|2
|Jefferson
|6
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|66
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|1
|Loudon
|8
|Macon
|4
|Madison
|5
|Marion
|5
|Marshall
|1
|Maury
|15
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|1
|Meigs
|1
|Monroe
|5
|Montgomery
|19
|Morgan
|1
|Obion
|1
|Overton
|2
|Perry
|2
|Putnam
|24
|Rhea
|1
|Roane
|2
|Robertson
|28
|Rutherford
|68
|Scott
|2
|Sequatchie
|1
|Sevier
|8
|Shelby
|428
|Smith
|2
|Sullivan
|13
|Sumner
|184
|Tipton
|21
|Trousdale
|4
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|14
|Wayne
|1
|Weakley
|1
|White
|1
|Williamson
|131
|Wilson
|39
|Residents of other states/countries
|190
|Pending
|307
|Total Cases – as of (3/31/20)
|2,239
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|Name
|Age
|Residence
|1.
|Pete Meenen
|73
|Davidson/Grundy
|2.
|Ron Golden
|56
|Goodlettsville
|3.
|No ID
|65+
|Hamilton County
|4.
|No ID
|67
|Davidson County
|5.
|No ID
|Shelby County
|6.
|No ID
|N/A
|7.
|Homer Barr
|80
|Sumner County
|8.
|Joe Diffie
|61
|Davidson County
|9.
|No ID
|Sumner County
|10.
|No ID
|Knox County
|11.
|Pastor Tim Russell
|N/A
|Shelby County
|12.
|No ID
|N/A
|13.
|No ID
|N/A
