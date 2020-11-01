Last Minute Toy Store registration opens in Nashville with changes due to pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Registration started Sunday for the Last Minute Toy Store in Nashville.

The program – ran by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office – gets Christmas gifts to children whose families can’t afford them.

Because of COVID-19, there are changes this year for everyone’s safety.

“You can make the argument, which I think is fair that this might be the most difficult and most needed year for a program like this. That’s kind of a good but also a concern of ours,” said Sheriff Daron Hall. “Safety is foremost for everyone and we are going to have to go with a contactless shopping.”

Registration is online this year at LastMinuteToyStore.com from now until December 13th. Once registered and verified for eligibility, a family gets a specific date and time to pick up their gifts. The toy store is drive-thru only this year all to promote safety.

Sheriff Hall said it meant a lot for their staff to help families in need. They gave gifts to 6,000 children last year.

“We get to donate and collect money and toys. We do all sorts of blue jean days to raise money all year and we put all this together,” the sheriff said. “We do the work and at the end of the year we get to see that actually hand off into the hands of oftentimes a mother who is just emotional about the fact that she can now provide and I don’t know, maybe it’s just me but seeing our whole agency soften up a great deal as it relates to why we’re really doing this. It’s giving the money but it’s actually putting a smile on someone’s face that’s the bottom line.”

Anyone wanting to donate can start dropping off toys at the service center on Harding Place starting November 21st. They accept monetary donations as well as unwrapped toys for kids of all ages, and $20 Walmart or Target gift cards for teens.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE