Last-minute shopping concerns amid COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The holiday season is a time to spread cheer, unfortunately, this year, it’s the spread of something else that has doctors concerned. “Just because it’s Christmas, doesn’t mean [COVID-19] has gone way,” said Dr. William Schaffner.
While shopping online is the safest option, if you are in need of last-minute gifts, browsing for the perfect present in person may not be avoidable.
The infectious disease doctor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center says to make a plan that limits potential exposure to the virus, “Try to stay away from people, go during the off hours.”
“My family and I used to go to the malls as part of the fun for Christmas,” said Schaffner. “We’re not doing anything like that this year.”
Avoid touching items if you don’t have to and bring hand sanitizer. And, of course, don’t forget to wear a mask, especially in crowded spaces. “Please over the nose, under the nose doesn’t count.”
Schaffner says it may even land you on Santa’s naughty list and no one wants that.
