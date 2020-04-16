Labor council criticizes state’s Economic Recovery Group

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizers are criticizing the makeup of Governor Bill Lee’s Economic Recovery Group.

Governor Lee announced members of the group Thursday, which is a public-private partnership.

The labor council, which represents more than 60,000 throughout the state, is calling for more representation in economic recovery efforts.

“Governor Lee’s idea of an Economic Recovery Group is not only incomplete but also an inaccurate snapshot of Tennessee’s economy,” AFL-CIO President Billy Dycus said in a statement. “The fact that there is not a single labor or employee representative listed speaks volumes about his true priorities. Governor Lee is clearly more concerned with ensuring that his business associates and friends make the important decisions and get back on their feet first, rather than our state’s working families. It is both critical and frankly non-negotiable that labor have a seat at the table during these conversations. Until that happens, it is impossible for our state’s economy to begin to fully work for all Tennesseans.”

You can find more information on the Economic Recovery Group, including its members, here.