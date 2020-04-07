La-Z-Boy donates recliners to Saint Thomas staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One Nashville store is showing their appreciation to local doctors, nurses and other health care workers.

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Nashville donated recliners to Saint Thomas Health after learning the hospital was opening new lounges for medical workers.

“If there’s any hero in our life right now, it’s the nurses and doctors, so we decided to donate recliners for those working 12-hour shifts. They go home every night and turnaround and enter the fire again the next day and they’re the real heroes in America right now,” explained John Nickerson with La-Z-Boy.

Nickerson added the donations are just a small way to say thank you.

