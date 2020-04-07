1  of  18
Closings
La-Z-Boy donates recliners to Saint Thomas staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One Nashville store is showing their appreciation to local doctors, nurses and other health care workers.

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Nashville donated recliners to Saint Thomas Health after learning the hospital was opening new lounges for medical workers.

“If there’s any hero in our life right now, it’s the nurses and doctors, so we decided to donate recliners for those working 12-hour shifts. They go home every night and turnaround and enter the fire again the next day and they’re the real heroes in America right now,” explained John Nickerson with La-Z-Boy.

Nickerson added the donations are just a small way to say thank you.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford8
Benton4
Bledsoe3
Blount38
Bradley23
Campbell5
Cannon7
Carroll8
Carter3
Cheatham13
Chester6
Claiborne2
Clay1
Cocke1
Coffee7
Cumberland26
Davidson 819
DeKalb7
Dickson24
Dyer9
Fayette21
Fentress2
Franklin14
Gibson12
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene17
Grundy15
Hamblen4
Hamilton83
Hardeman6
Hardin 2
Hawkins14
Haywood5
Henderson1
Henry5
Hickman2
Houston2
Humphreys3
Jackson3
Jefferson7
Johnson2
Knox119
Lauderdale5
Lawrence4
Lewis2
Lincoln5
Loudon13
Macon11
Madison22
Marion20
Marshall9
Maury24
McMinn 3
McNairy4
Meigs2
Monroe6
Montgomery54
Morgan5
Obion2
Overton4
Perry3
Polk3
Putnam55
Roane5
Robertson60
Rutherford161
Scott3
Sequatchie2
Sevier16
Shelby766
Smith3
Stewart2
Sullivan 25
Sumner335
Tipton36
Trousdale11
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington24
Wayne2
Weakley5
White2
Williamson260
Wilson 97
Residents of other states/countries290
Pending69
Total Casesas of (4/6/20)3,802

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Blount2
Davidson7
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamilton9
Hawkins1
Knox3
Macon1
Marion1
Montgomery1
Obion1
Rutherford3
Shelby13
Sullivan1
Sumner15
Trousdale1
Williamson2
Pending2
Total Deaths (as of 4/6/20)65

