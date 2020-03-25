1  of  35
Closings
La Vergne teachers parade through town to encourage students

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some teachers in La Vergne found a way to spread cheer while practicing social distancing.    

Faculty and staff from La Vergne Lake Elementary encouraged their students from afar Tuesday. 

They paraded through the Lake View neighborhood, waving at students with homemade signs to cheer them up amid the COVID-19 school closures. 

“It was awesome, and I’ve never seen teachers do a car parade,” said student Byron Brown.  

“It’s good to know they’re still involved in the kid’s life, that’s nice to know,” said Byron’s father. 

A teacher told News 2 she really misses her students and it’s been hard to be away from her class. 

She explained she continues to reach out to parents and students to create some normalcy for the kids.  

