KY Governor warns residents to stay away from Tennessee

In this Tuesday, March 9, 2020 photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at a press conference on the coronavirus and Kentucky’s steps to combat the outbreak at the capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Kentucky has reported its first death linked to coronavirus. Beshear said Monday, March 16 that the 66-year-old Bourbon County man who died had other health conditions. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) — On Friday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear offered a strong message to residents who live near the Tennesse border: stay away. 

The Governor said that Tennessee isn’t doing enough to control the COVID-9 outbreak.  

He told Kentuckians to stay away from Tennessee unless they have to go for work, to help a loved one, or to get to a grocery store closer to their home.  

In his daily news conference, Gov. Beshear said the total number of COVIID-19 cases in Kentucky is now 302. That’s up from 54 Thursday. He also reported three new deaths, bringing the state’s total up from eight deaths. 

For the latest numbers and health updates, you can visit Kentucky’s COVID-19 information site here.

