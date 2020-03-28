KY Governor warns residents to stay away from Tennessee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) — On Friday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear offered a strong message to residents who live near the Tennesse border: stay away.
The Governor said that Tennessee isn’t doing enough to control the COVID-9 outbreak.
He told Kentuckians to stay away from Tennessee unless they have to go for work, to help a loved one, or to get to a grocery store closer to their home.
In his daily news conference, Gov. Beshear said the total number of COVIID-19 cases in Kentucky is now 302. That’s up from 54 Thursday. He also reported three new deaths, bringing the state’s total up from eight deaths.
For the latest numbers and health updates, you can visit Kentucky’s COVID-19 information site here.