Kentucky Governor calls to quarantine people coming into the state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is announcing new COVID-19 numbers for the state, along with new restrictions.

On Thursday, the Governor announced 11 more deaths in Kentucky, bringing the total to 31.

Because of that, Governor Beshear says he is issuing new orders for anyone entering Kentucky from out of state.

“Out of staters traveling into Kentucky, that aren’t just passing through that don’t just stop at a gas station, are now going to have to quarantine for 14 days wherever they’re coming,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have to make sure we don’t have folks that are traveling in staying 2 days and leaving that frustrates everything we are trying to do right now.”

Governor Beshear also announcing the state fairgrounds in Louisville will be converted into a field hospital as they anticipate a surge of cases.

