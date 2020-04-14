Kroger wants workers designated as ‘first responders’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kroger and its employee union are asking elected officials to temporarily designate grocery workers as first responders.
On Tuesday, Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen and United Food and Commercial Workers International Union issued a statement, saying designating workers as emergency personnel would give employees priority access to personal protection equipment, like masks and gloves.
The union also a survey with its members during since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The survey showed that 85% employees say customers are not following social distancing recommendations while in store. The survey also showed employees feeling like they were poorly treated by customers.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|15
|Bedford
|25
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|8
|Blount
|47
|Bradley
|33
|Campbell
|12
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|12
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|19
|Chester
|5
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|4
|Cocke
|7
|Coffee
|12
|Cumberland
|51
|Davidson
|1,237
|Decatur
|3
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|33
|Dyer
|22
|Fayette
|37
|Fentress
|3
|Franklin
|23
|Gibson
|21
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|27
|Grundy
|22
|Hamblen
|6
|Hamilton
|110
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|24
|Haywood
|12
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|8
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|3
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|174
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|9
|Lawrence
|15
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|9
|Loudon
|17
|Macon
|27
|Madison
|73
|Marion
|26
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|33
|McMinn
|5
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|9
|Montgomery
|101
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|8
|Overton
|6
|Perry
|4
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|92
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|92
|Rutherford
|253
|Scott
|10
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|22
|Shelby
|1,359
|Smith
|10
|Stewart
|4
|Sullivan
|43
|Sumner
|466
|Tipton
|52
|Trousdale
|20
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|44
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|6
|White
|4
|Williamson
|322
|Wilson
|145
|Residents of other states/countries
|253
|Pending
|136
|Total Cases – as of (4/14/20)
|5,823
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|18
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|11
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|2
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|6
|Shelby
|26
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|27
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|5
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/14/20)
|124
Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.
High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.
The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: