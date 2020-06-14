Kroger locations returning to normal operating hours

(WOWK) — Kroger’s stores in West Virginia, Virginia, and parts of Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee will return to normal operating hours.
Stores will open at 6 a.m. each day and close at 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight starting Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Fuel centers will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.
Pharmacy hours will not change.
High-risk and senior shopping hours will remain for now, but will be extended from 6 to 8 a.m. on Tuesday through Thursday.
Kroger will continue protective measures in stores, including:
- Limiting store capacity
- Enhanced daily sanitation. This includes cart sanitation and
- plexiglass barriers at registers
- Social distancing decals
- Sanitizer stations throughout stores
- Personal protective equipment. This includes masks, gloves and face shields provided for associates
- Associate temperature monitoring
- Continuing to expand curbside pickup and delivery services, as well as contactless payment solutions
Customers can visit the Kroger website to view exact hours for local stores.