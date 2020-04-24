Kroger employee in Mt. Juliet tests positive for COVID-19

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — An associate at the Providence Kroger in Mt. Juliet has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a company spokesperson.
The representative for Kroger said the company was alerted Thursday that an associate at the Providence store had been diagnosed with the virus and was in quarantine.
The associate last worked at the store seven days ago, the spokesperson added.
“Upon learning of the case we communicated with our store team,” Kroger said in a statement to News 2. “Extensive cleaning and sanitation was also completed. On an ongoing basis, we have aggressive cleaning and sanitation procedures in place at all of our stores and are continuing to adhere to all guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC.”
Kroger said it has taken additional measures to protect associates and customers, including limiting capacity inside of stores to 50-percent of the building code capacity. The stores have also installed plexiglass partitions at cash registers and counters and added educational floor decals to further promote physical distancing.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|23
|Bedford
|130
|Benton
|5
|Bledsoe
|214
|Blount
|48
|Bradley
|38
|Campbell
|13
|Cannon
|10
|Carroll
|14
|Carter
|6
|Cheatham
|28
|Chester
|10
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|14
|Coffee
|25
|Crockett
|6
|Cumberland
|61
|Davidson
|1,918
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|56
|Dyer
|30
|Fayette
|48
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|28
|Gibson
|32
|Giles
|6
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|38
|Grundy
|27
|Hamblen
|14
|Hamilton
|129
|Hardeman
|8
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|28
|Haywood
|14
|Henderson
|5
|Henry
|11
|Hickman
|16
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|7
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|202
|Lake
|20
|Lauderdale
|16
|Lawrence
|16
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|11
|Loudon
|24
|Macon
|35
|Madison
|94
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|22
|Maury
|35
|McMinn
|6
|McNairy
|10
|Meigs
|5
|Monroe
|12
|Montgomery
|130
|Moore
|3
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|12
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|8
|Polk
|7
|Putnam
|101
|Rhea
|4
|Roane
|8
|Robertson
|125
|Rutherford
|351
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|34
|Shelby
|1,951
|Smith
|18
|Stewart
|6
|Sullivan
|47
|Sumner
|556
|Tipton
|87
|Trousdale
|27
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|46
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|9
|White
|4
|Williamson
|369
|Wilson
|195
|Residents of other states/countries
|277
|Pending
|192
|Total Cases – as of (4/23/20)
|8,266
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Benton
|1
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|21
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|13
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|4
|Rutherford
|7
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|43
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|32
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|7
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Pending
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/23/20)
|170
