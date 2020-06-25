Knox County reports record spike in new COVID-19 cases for second time in three days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported the county’s biggest 1-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, two days after the previous record day.

The Health Department reported 39 new cases bringing the total number of active cases to 172. That total is up from 136 reported on Wednesday as three cases also recovered Thursday. The previous spike in one-day active cases, 26, was Tuesday.

There are nine Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, up from eight on Wednesday. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19. The last death from COVID-19 was reported on April 28.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 cases grew is 596. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Of the 773 cases, 64 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 25 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE