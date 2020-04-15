1  of  14
Knox County Mayor outlines 6-week, phased-reopening plan from coronavirus shutdown

Coronavirus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs has unveiled his proposal to begin a phased reopening of businesses, parks and places of worship.

Jacobs sent a copy of his plan to Gov. Bill Lee outlining a plan to return most businesses to “fully operational” in six weeks, so long as there are no negative changes in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“Gov. Lee’s decision to extend the safer-at-home order was made taking statewide numbers into account,” Jacobs said. “Knox County is one of 95 Tennessee counties and as long as our community continues to make good and responsible choices, I believe we can, and should, start taking steps to reopen businesses.

“The longer the economy is shut down, the more difficult it’s going to be to get it back on track.”

The news comes as the Knox County Health Department released its active coronavirus cases count at 35 on Tuesday, down from 36 on Monday. Jacobs cited the stabilizing numbers in his announcement. Knox County ranks sixth in the state in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The proposal suggests that businesses should require sick employees to stay home, promote frequent handwashing and proper hygiene, and consider using face coverings if physical distancing isn’t possible.

Other guidelines target venues, restaurants and bars, retail stores, personal appearance businesses and health clubs, parks and playgrounds.

“It isn’t a choice between healthy people and a healthy economy, or it shouldn’t be,” Jacobs said. “The general public doesn’t need the government ordering an economic shut down so people will stay home.

“Those who are sick or in a high-risk category should make the choice to stay home or continue taking extreme precautions when leaving home. Everyone else should be able to return to work and take responsibility for making their own healthy choices.”

For the first two weeks under the plan, restaurants would be limited to half capacity or 100 guests, whichever is lower, and would require that tables be set 6 feet apart from each other. The capacity would increase to 75% or 150 patrons for the next two weeks and full capacity thereafter.

Bars would be limited to 10% capacity and no standing during the first two weeks of opening. The following two weeks would allow for 50% capacity, or 100 or fewer guests. Then the 75% or 150 customer threshold for two more weeks before resuming full operations.

Retail shops would be asked to use distancing markers for points of sale and limit the number of customers in their stores. Credit card docks and other high-traffic areas should be sanitized often and employees temperatures should be checked.

Barber shops, hair and nail salons, and other personal appearance businesses would be open by appointment only to limit capacity.

Gyms and health clubs would limit occupancy to five people per 1,000 square feet and allow people in only during staffed hours. No sick patrons would be allowed to enter and workouts would be limited to 45 minutes.

Jacobs said physical distancing won’t eradicate COVID-19 but it will mitigate the spread. The county’s release said county hospitals are “mostly empty and many health care workers are being laid off or dispatched to hotspot areas, some out of state.”

Jacobs also made a point to call out Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear for the handling of Easter services in that state. Worshippers at Maryville Baptist Church in Hillview were given citations after ignoring Beshear’s order against gatherings of 50 people or more.

“We are working with the Knox County Health Department and (health department director) Dr. Martha Buchanan to get guidelines in place to keep parishioners safe when our churches reopen, which we hope is sooner rather than later,” Jacobs said. 

“The pandemic is serious, and I certainly don’t want to underestimate it, but we must strike a balance between safety and violating outright any constitutional rights granted by the First Amendment,” he said.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson15
Bedford25
Benton4
Bledsoe8
Blount47
Bradley33
Campbell12
Cannon7
Carroll12
Carter3
Cheatham19
Chester5
Claiborne5
Clay4
Cocke7
Coffee12
Cumberland51
Davidson 1,237
Decatur3
DeKalb10
Dickson33
Dyer22
Fayette37
Fentress3
Franklin23
Gibson21
Giles3
Grainger4
Greene27
Grundy22
Hamblen6
Hamilton110
Hardeman7
Hardin 2
Hawkins24
Haywood12
Henderson2
Henry8
Hickman2
Houston3
Humphreys4
Jackson6
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox174
Lake4
Lauderdale9
Lawrence15
Lewis2
Lincoln9
Loudon17
Macon27
Madison73
Marion26
Marshall9
Maury33
McMinn 5
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe9
Montgomery101
Morgan5
Obion8
Overton6
Perry4
Polk5
Putnam92
Roane5
Robertson92
Rutherford253
Scott10
Sequatchie3
Sevier22
Shelby1,359
Smith10
Stewart4
Sullivan 43
Sumner466
Tipton52
Trousdale20
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington44
Wayne2
Weakley6
White4
Williamson322
Wilson 145
Residents of other states/countries253
Pending136
Total Casesas of (4/14/20)5,823

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Carter1
Davidson18
Franklin1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen1
Hamilton11
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon2
Marion1
Marshall1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford6
Shelby26
Sullivan1
Sumner27
Trousdale1
Williamson5
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/14/20)124

