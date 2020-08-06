Knox County Board of Health approves reopening bars with curfew

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Board of Health voted Wednesday night to allow bars to reopen with a 10 p.m. curfew.

The change, proposed by Dr. Patrick O’Brien, passed with the support of Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs in a seven-to-one vote.

The curfew that was passed is set to expire August 20, unless it is extended. The Board of Health added that changes are possible in the future if things get “significantly” worse.

The original order to close bars was active at 12:01 a.m. on August 3 after it was passed on July 29.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper has ordered bars to remain closed through atleast mid-August. Restaurants that serve alcohol in Davidson County currently have a 10 p.m. curfew.

