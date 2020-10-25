Kentucky sets weekly record for coronavirus cases

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear holds up a face mask while speaking about the novel coronavirus during a news conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Sunday, April 26, 2020. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state has shattered a weekly record for the number of positive coronavirus cases.

The 9,335 confirmed cases in the past week broke the mark during the pandemic of 7,675 set during the week of Oct. 5 through 11.

In addition, at least 1,462 cases were reported Sunday, a record for that day of the week.

Beshear says he plans to make recommendations soon for counties that have 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 residents. At least 1,407 people have died in Kentucky from the virus, including three deaths reported Sunday.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE