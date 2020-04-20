1  of  3
Breaking News
Governor Lee: TN ‘Safer at Home’ order to expire April 30, phased reopening next week Kentucky schools to remain physically closed for rest of school year TDH reports 152 deaths, 7,238 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
coronavirus

Kentucky schools to remain physically closed for rest of school year

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky Department of Education announced Monday that schools will remain closed to in-person classes for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.

According to a tweet, the decision was made following a conversation with Interim Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

“Our schools will continue @MyNTIky in order to reach 1,062 instructional hours,” the tweet continued.

NTI Kentucky is a non-traditional instructional program “where learning continues even if school is closed.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories