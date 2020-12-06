Kentucky reports new high for COVID-19 cases in one week

FILE – In this Monday, May 11, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., to provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic. Beshear urged Kentuckians to fulfill their “patriotic duty to protect one another” as he reported the highest one-day number of coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, one day after the state’s death toll topped 1,000 from the pandemic. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY. (WKRN) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Saturday the Bluegrass State has had its new highest week of new COVID-19 cases.

“With a day still to go, we have set a new one-week record for highest cases in the commonwealth,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are all sacrificing so much right now; we are all tired – but let’s do what it takes to crush this third surge of cases and defeat this virus once and for all.”

On Saturday afternoon, Kentucky reported 3,892 new cases and 23 new deaths. Overall, Kentucky has had 198,065 positive cases and 2,062 deaths since the pandemic began. There are currently 1,731 patients hospitalized and 401 in the ICU. A total of 226 patients are on ventilators.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, said that while the COVID-19 vaccine is on its way, Kentuckians are asked to work together to keep trying to reduce the spread as only a very limited quantity of vaccines will be available at the beginning.

“The imminent arrival of COVID-19 vaccines is a monumental scientific accomplishment offering great hope that this devastating pandemic can at last be ended,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Initially, though, very limited quantities of vaccine coupled with complicated and changing distribution logistics mean not everyone can have access at the very start. It’s essential that everyone work together and know that all Kentuckians will be given access as rapidly as vaccine supplies, shipping, storage, and handling limitations allow. There is a bright light of hope ahead; let’s all support each other as we look forward to better days soon.”