Kentucky reports 1st death of health care worker from coronavirus

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — An employee of a southern Kentucky nursing home has died after contracting COVID-19, making her the Commonwealth’s first known health care worker killed by the virus.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Signature HealthCARE confirmed the death of Pamela Hughes. The 50-year-old worked at Summit Manor Nursing Home in Adair County, about 70 miles east of Bowling Green.

Signature HealthCARE also operates Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County, where 44 residents and staff members tested positive for the virus earlier this month. The CEO reported nearly 90-percent of those who tested positive for COVID-19 had no symptoms.

Governor Andy Beshear said there were 2,210 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Kentucky, as of Tuesday evening. The number of deaths was 115.

