Kentucky nurse details month-long battle with COVID-19: ‘I really wanted to die’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — When Meghan Harpole began having body aches on March 26, she knew something wasn’t right.

“I do yoga all the time, so I’m very in touch with how I feel and I knew I didn’t feel right,” the 43-year-old emergency room nurse explained.

Harpole said she was able to get tested for COVID-19 and wasn’t really surprised when her test came back positive.

The pain progressed, the Louisville woman said. By day eleven, she described the pain as unbearable.

“I had such severe coughing that I couldn’t catch my breath. Body aches, I couldn’t walk or function,” she explained. “I hate saying this out loud, but I really wanted to die. I felt like I was dying.”

Harpole said she started to feel a little better, but around Day 20, the symptoms were worse than ever. The Louisville woman coughed so hard, she would vomit and her teenage son would pound on her back to loosen her secretions to prevent her from having to be put on a ventilator.

“I was arrogant. I was like if I get it, I’ll have flu like symptoms,” Harpole explained. “The day I was discharged, I actually saw protestors on the news and I started crying. It was very hurtful to see ‘COVID is a hoax’ and all the things they were saying.”

She added, “I’m an ER nurse and I honestly had no idea how bad I would ever feel.”

Harpole said she has finally tested negative for the virus, but will require another test before she is considered to be recovered.

