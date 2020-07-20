Kentucky issues travel advisory for recent travelers to states with high rates of COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) — The Kentucky Department for Public Health is issuing an advisory for Kentucky residents who have traveled to eight states and one U.S. territory that are reporting high numbers of COVID-19.

The states/territories were identified from data reported to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center and include Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, and Puerto Rico.

The advisory recommends a 14-day self-quarantine for travelers who went to any of those locations reporting a positive testing rate equal to or greater than 15% for COVID-19 testing.

Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s Public Health Commissioner, stressed that this is a recommendation and not a mandate. “I am appealing to Kentuckians who have traveled to these states or to Puerto Rico to consider the interest of your health and the health of others. Please, if you have been to any of these places, stay home for 14 days, starting from the date you left that location.”

He added that people planning to visit these destinations in the near future would be wise to reconsider their travel plans.

“Avoid going to these areas, if you are able,” Dr. Stack said. “If plans can’t be changed, self-quarantine after getting back to Kentucky.”

He cautioned that this list could change, and he asks the public to remain aware.

