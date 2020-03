LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKRN) — Officials in Kentucky are confirming the first case of coronavirus in a person in Lexington, Kentucky.

According to local news outlets, Governor Andy Beshear had earlier announced no confirmed cases. Ten people had reportedly been tested, with seven testing negative and three outstanding. One of those outstanding tests came back positive.

A state of emergency has been declared in response to the announcement.

