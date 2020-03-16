1  of  24
Closings
Kentucky governor reports first coronavirus-related death in Commonwealth

Coronavirus

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) — A 66-year-old Kentucky man being treated for COVID-19 has become the Commonwealth’s first coronavirus-related death.

During a news conference Monday morning, Governor Andy Beshear said the man from Bourbon County, just outside of Lexington, died while being treated for the virus.

The governor added that the man, whose name has not been released, had other underlying conditions that contributed to his death, but said COVID-19 was “a factor.”

Kentucky currently has 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Governor Beshear explained. At least one person in the Commonwealth has fully-recovered from the coronavirus.

