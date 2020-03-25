Kentucky Governor calls for all non-life-sustaining businesses to close

KENTUCKY (WKRN) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is calling for all non-life-sustaining businesses to close by 8 p.m. Thursday.

Some types of businesses that can stay open include grocery stores, drug stores, pharmacies, banks, gas stations, agriculture, construction, transportation providers, home care, financial services, mail, manufacturing, logistics, laundry, and shipping. Restaurants can also remain open for delivery and carry out orders.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE