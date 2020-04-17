Kentucky Governor announces benchmarks required before reopening economy

In this Tuesday, March 9, 2020 photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at a press conference on the coronavirus and Kentucky’s steps to combat the outbreak at the capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Kentucky has reported its first death linked to coronavirus. Beshear said Monday, March 16 that the 66-year-old Bourbon County man who died had other health conditions. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky, (WKRN) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced plans for a phased reopening of the state.

On Friday, the governor reported 34 new cases and eight additional deaths in Kentucky.

Governor Beshear said before reopening the state, he’d like to see 14 consecutive days of decreased new COVID-19 cases. In addition, he called for increased testing capacity, as more people are in contact with each other.

Finally, the governor called for more personal protective equipment. He said this was needed for both health care workers as well as anyone performing or undergoing elective surgeries.

Governor Beshear reminded Kentucky residents to have patience while the state worked to hit these benchmarks before potentially reopening.

