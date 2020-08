FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday he wants to delay the start of in-person learning back by one month.

Originally, the governor requested the start date to be August 26. However, during a news conference Monday, the governor said he wants that date to be pushed back to September 28.

In the mean time, Governor Beshear said classes should take place virtually.

