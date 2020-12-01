Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, KY (WKRN) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the states worst-ever COVID-19 report Tuesday.
Beshear announced more than 4,000 new cases and 35 deaths. He said about 250 Kentuckians are fighting for their lives on ventilators.
“There’s no way to sugarcoat it. Today is the very worst day we have had for reporting on the spread of the coronavirus and it is the deadliest day that we have had,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is exponential growth. If we don’t all do our part, if we try to be the exception, then slowing down this thing won’t work and we will lose a lot more Kentuckians we love and care about.”
Case Information:
- New cases: 4,151
- New deaths: 35
- Positivity rate: 9.59%
- Total deaths: 1,943
- Currently hospitalized: 1,777
- Currently in ICU: 441
- Currently on ventilator 241
