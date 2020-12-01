Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear holds up a face mask while speaking about the novel coronavirus during a news conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Sunday, April 26, 2020. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WKRN) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the states worst-ever COVID-19 report Tuesday.

Beshear announced more than 4,000 new cases and 35 deaths. He said about 250 Kentuckians are fighting for their lives on ventilators.

“There’s no way to sugarcoat it. Today is the very worst day we have had for reporting on the spread of the coronavirus and it is the deadliest day that we have had,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is exponential growth. If we don’t all do our part, if we try to be the exception, then slowing down this thing won’t work and we will lose a lot more Kentuckians we love and care about.”

Case Information:

New cases: 4,151

New deaths: 35

Positivity rate: 9.59%

Total deaths: 1,943

Currently hospitalized: 1,777

Currently in ICU: 441

Currently on ventilator 241