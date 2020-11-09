Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announces highest weekly COVID-19 case total

FRANKFORT, KY. (WKRN) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Sunday implored Kentuckians, especially those living in red zone counties, to follow recommendations to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
This comes as Kentucky continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases that includes the state’s highest test positivity rate in over half a year. The Blue Grass State also announced this week saw the highest number of COVID-19 cases by almost 500 cases.
As of 4 p.m. Sunday, November 8, Governor Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases on Sunday, November 8: 1,177
- New deaths Sunday, November 8: 4
- Positivity rate: 7.24 percent
- Total deaths: 1,565
- Patients currently hospitalized: 1,102
- Patients currently in ICU: 179
- Patients currently on ventilators: 148
The counties with the most positive cases Sunday are Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton and Boone.
“This virus is spreading in communities in every corner of the commonwealth, and everyone, from our businesses and schools to individuals, must do their part to stop the spread and save lives,” Governor Beshear said. “Without each of us doing our part, the rampant spread will continue to take more Kentuckians. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.”
Community leaders, schools, businesses and residents in the state’s hardest hit areas are asked to follow the Red Zone Reduction Recommendations. The 80 red zone counties should follow the recommendations Monday, November 9, through Sunday, November 15.