Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announces highest weekly COVID-19 case total

FILE – In this Monday, May 11, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., to provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic. Beshear urged Kentuckians to fulfill their “patriotic duty to protect one another” as he reported the highest one-day number of coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, one day after the state’s death toll topped 1,000 from the pandemic. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY. (WKRN) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Sunday implored Kentuckians, especially those living in red zone counties, to follow recommendations to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

This comes as Kentucky continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases that includes the state’s highest test positivity rate in over half a year. The Blue Grass State also announced this week saw the highest number of COVID-19 cases by almost 500 cases.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, November 8, Governor Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases on Sunday, November 8: 1,177

New deaths Sunday, November 8: 4

Positivity rate: 7.24 percent

Total deaths: 1,565

Patients currently hospitalized: 1,102

Patients currently in ICU: 179

Patients currently on ventilators: 148

The counties with the most positive cases Sunday are Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton and Boone.

“This virus is spreading in communities in every corner of the commonwealth, and everyone, from our businesses and schools to individuals, must do their part to stop the spread and save lives,” Governor Beshear said. “Without each of us doing our part, the rampant spread will continue to take more Kentuckians. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.”

Community leaders, schools, businesses and residents in the state’s hardest hit areas are asked to follow the Red Zone Reduction Recommendations. The 80 red zone counties should follow the recommendations Monday, November 9, through Sunday, November 15.