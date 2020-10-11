Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and family under quarantine for possible COVID-19 exposure

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear released a statement Sunday to the state saying that he and his family are quarantining out of an abundance of caution after being “potentially exposed to a person with COVID-19 late Saturday afternoon.”

According to the Governor’s statement, a member of Beshear’s security detail drove the Beshear family on Saturday and learned of a positive COVID-19 test later in the day. The Beshear family was reportedly not in contact with anyone else following exposure.

Gov. Beshear and his family as well as the trooper driving them were all wearing face coverings. The CDC and Kentucky Department for Public Health recommends quarantine of individuals within six feet of a positive person for more than 15 minutes.

On Sunday, Gov. Beshear and his family were tested and tested negative for COVID-19, they also exhibit no symptoms of the disease. They will be “tested regularly and will remain in quarantine until cleared by DPH.”

Gov. Beshear will continue to deliver daily COVID-19 updates virtually.

The Governor’s Office in a statement Sunday made note that there is a distinction between quarantine and isolation. While Gov. Beshear and his family are in quarantine, they are not in isolation. Isolation is used to separate people infected with COVID-19 from people who are not infected. So far, no member of the Beshear family has tested positive for COVID-19.

