Kentucky COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, especially in Warren County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky’s COIVD-19 cases continued to rise Wednesday, especially in major cities.

The state reported 227 new cases Wednesday, bringing the state total up to 7,080. There were also five deaths.

Governor Andy Beshear said many of the cases in Warren County, which includes Bowling Green. The county saw 72 new cases since Tuesday. Governor Beshear said several were included in these numbers between the ages of one and 12.

“What we’re seeing in Warren County is what many think will be our future,” Beshear said. “Getting this in control, plateaued overall in the state and having to monitor the state as a whole, but then having hot spots that can start growing and then grow very significantly, very quickly.”

Governor Beshear had some positive news to report, saying a 10-year-old on a ventilator due to a rare syndrome no longer needed to be intubated. Wednesday evening, the CDC confirmed to ABC News they were preparing to warn doctors about the inflammatory syndrome in children, which they say may be linked to the coronavirus.