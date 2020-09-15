Kentucky bars and restaurants now allowed to stay open one hour later

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) — Bars and restaurants in Kentucky can now stay open one hour later, Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday.

During his daily briefing, Governor Beshear said establishments can now make last call at 11 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. The facility must be completely closed by midnight.

COVID-19 precautions must still be taken by restaurants, such as requiring face masks for patrons and staff.

The governor also noted the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has now dropped below 4%.

