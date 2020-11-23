Kentucky announces highest amount of COVID-19 cases ever for a Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the Bluegrass State has now seen the highest one-day count for new COVID-9 cases for a Sunday.

The state announced they had just under 2,200 new cases for Sunday, November 22.

The second-highest amount of cases Kentucky has seen on a Sunday was nearly a month ago on October 25; more than 1,400 cases were reported that day.

“If we have a major surge of COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving, our hospitals will simply not have the capacity to give everyone the care they need,” the governor said. “Nothing is worth that risk.”