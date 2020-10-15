Karaoke bar, 7th grader’s party among 36 virus clusters identified in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The list of 36 coronavirus case clusters identified over the last two months in Nashville and Davidson County includes a volleyball tournament, two weddings, a karaoke bar and a 7th grade party among private school students.

During the city’s weekly COVID-19 news briefing Thursday morning, Nashville’s health director, Dr. Michael Caldwell said the 36 case clusters had been identified since Aug. 31. He revealed 17 of those were within social activities in a school or university setting, including school sports teams, religious settings, bars or restaurants and social gatherings like bonfires, sleepovers and parties.

Dr. Caldwell verbally identified seven of the clusters, including at least 12 cases at an unidentified Nashville karaoke bar, 13 at a 7th grade party among private school students, and 32 confirmed infections among student athletes and staffers at a “large volleyball tournament.” He did not reveal specific locations within Nashville for any of the clusters.

Cluster identified Cases Volleyball tournament 32 7th grade party 13 Karaoke bar 12 Religious service 10 Religious event 5 Sept. 26 wedding 4 Oct. 3 wedding 4 (Provided by Metro Public Health Department)

News 2 has reached out to the Metro Public Health Department for information regarding the other 29 clusters.

There has been an increase in cases among school-age children and their families since the start of September, according to Dr. Caldwell.

He explained the case rate among children 17 and younger has increased by 93% during that time period. The case rate for those 35 to 44 years old has gone up by 27.3%, while the rate for those 45 to 54 years old has seen a 32.5% increase.

“Most infections among school-age students and school staff do not appear at this time to be driven by in-class transmission, but rather extracurricular activities and social gatherings,” Dr. Caldwell explained.

He added the same rules apply for preventing the spread of the virus — wear face coverings, socially distance when possible, avoid large gatherings and wash your hands.

