Juvenile Detention Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —An employee at the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to juvenile court judge Sheila Calloway, the officer who tested positive is no longer at the facility and is under self-quarantine.

The officer was last inside Saturday, March 28 at 6 a.m. working a shift that ended at that time.

Everyone in direct contact with the person infected is being notified. This includes juveniles, parents and guardians and their attorneys.

Judge Calloway did not say how many people may have been exposed to the officer.

The group that manages the facility, Youth Opportunity Investments, has pandemic emergency plan in place that is in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Staff members and visitors must have a temperature below 100.4 to enter, every shift is screened and juveniles who are sick are placed in isolation.

The organization said they are working with the Metro Health Department to follow existig procedures to keep everyone in detention safe.

The facility will be deep cleaned and sanitized.

