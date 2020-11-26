Judge in Montgomery County dies of COVID-19

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to our media partners at Clarksville Now, a long-serving judge in Montgomery County has died after a battle with COVID-19.

Judge Ray Grimes was a General Sessions Judge who served on the bench for 22 years.

Grimes was elected to the position in August of 1998. He heard both general sessions and juvenile cases. Grimes also served on the Montgomery County Commission from 1994 to 1998.

He began working as an attorney in Clarksville in 1981. He’s survived by his wife, attorney Sharon Massey, and his children.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time, and no other information was immediately released.