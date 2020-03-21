1  of  32
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Marshall County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools
Jordan goes on virus lockdown as Iran’s death toll mounts

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Air raid sirens have echoed across Jordan’s capital to mark the start of a three-day curfew. It’s the latest mass lockdown in the Middle East aimed at containing the coronavirus, which has claimed another 123 lives in Iran, home to the region’s worst outbreak. Iran’s overall toll sands at 1,556 amid 20,610 confirmed cases.

In one of the strictest measures yet, Jordan has ordered all shops to close and all people to stay off the streets until at least Tuesday, when it plans to announce specific times for shopping. Saturday is Mother’s Day across the Middle East, and many took to social media to lament being unable to visit family members.

County# of Cases
Anderson1
Blount1
Bradley1
Campbell1
Cheatham2
Cumberland1
Davidson101*
Dickson2
Dyer1
Greene1
Hamblen1
Hamilton5
Jefferson1
Knox3
Maury1
Montgomery3
Robertson2
Rutherford1
Sevier1
Shelby4
Sullivan 1
Sumner11
Tipton1
Williamson35
Wilson 3
Residents of other states/countries40
Total Casesas of (3/20/20)228

Red Cross Blood Donation Sites

Cannon County – Woodbury Community, Lions Club Building, 634 Lehman Street, Woodbury, TN 37190

Hamilton County – American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee, 4115 South Access Road, Chattanooga, TN 37406

Rutherford County – Murfreesboro Blood Donation Center, 501 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Montgomery County – American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37043

Davidson County – Nashville Blood Donation Center, 2201 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203

