Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine provides 85% efficacy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Johnson & Johnson released its vaccine research on Friday showing their single dose provides 85% efficacy against severe infection.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 100% effective at preventing COVID-related deaths or COVID-related hospitalizations,” said Dr. Buddy Creech.

Creech, who is Director of Vaccine Research Programs at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said it’s a game changer for vaccine distribution in the U.S.

“Whether that is more rural areas of the United States, or places where follow up might not be as easy in order to get individuals that second dose,” Creech said.

The Johnson & Johnson version differs from the Pfizer and Moderna since it’s not an mRNA vaccine. Creech calls the single dose version a viral vector.

“Where we take the genetic information, we’ve got to cloak it so it doesn’t break down before it gets into the muscles of your arm. We can cloak it inside of another virus like an adenovirus,” said Creech.

Creech said the mRNA vaccine wraps that same genetic information in lipids or proteins instead. Which Creech said can have allergic reactions involved that the viral vector does not.

Creech said the Johnson & Johnson version is being tested in Europe to see if a second dose is needed to get a better efficacy, but for now the FDA submission for the Emergency Use Authorization only includes a single dose plan.