Johnson & Johnson pulled from Nashville vaccination sites, doctors explain warning signs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is dead and another is in critical condition after rare blood clots formed following the administering of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending a “pause” in the use of the J & J Vaccine while they investigate six reported cases.

It’s a rare combination of blood clots and low levels of platelets in the blood that’s causing the concern. In a media briefing Tuesday, representatives from the federal agencies explained.



“The issue here with these types of blood clots is if one administers the standard treatment, that we as doctors have learned to give for blood clots, one can actually cause tremendous harm or the outcome could be fatal,” said Dr. Peter Marks Director, FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.



Data will undergo further review to determine what underlying conditions, if any, contributed to the reactions. Initial reports show it affects a certain group of vaccine recipients.



“Women ages 18 to 48 who presented with symptoms between six and 13 days after receiving the Johnson & Johnson — or Yassin — COVID-19 vaccine,” Marks explained.



Infectious diseases expert Dr. David Aronoff explained, this pause is exactly how the regulatory process should operate even though the clotting is extremely rare.



“We’re talking about blood clots, so far, that have occurred in about six people out of nearly seven million vaccines administered. That’s a really rare signal around one in a million.”



If you’ve recently received the J & J vaccine, doctors urge you to pay close attention to the following warning signs.

“If you suffer from abdominal pain, shortness of breath, chest pain, or new neurological problems that have arisen somewhere between 1 week after your vaccine to out to two to three weeks after your vaccine, then you should absolutely seek medical attention,” said Aronoff.



And, inform medical staff you’ve recently received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Tuesday, the Nashville Metro Health Department announced mass vaccination sites in Nashville will only administer the Pfizer vaccine until further notice.