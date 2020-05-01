Jim Brown works to raise awareness for musicians struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In Nashville bars and entertainment venues remain closed until phase three of Mayor John Cooper’s reopening plan. That’s put many musicians in a tough place as it’s their only source of income.

That’s why Jim Brown is trying to raise awareness.

“Don’t let this be the way the music died.”

That’s the caption under Brown’s newly released cover of the hit song “American Pie”.

Jim posted the video to his Facebook page on Thursday, along with a message that we need to help each other out during this time.

He said the video is not protesting taking safe measures to reopen the city; rather, it’s a “peaceful plea” to remember that musicians are struggling right now, as their source of income is shut down.

Brown hopes that, by bringing attention to the issue, bars and entertainment venues might be able to slowly open in an earlier stage of the city’s plan. “I’ve got to find a way to help these guys because I’ve been there. Before we started touring out on the road that was my home, those were my people, those were my families, and they still are. All the music people are family. Like any other organization, we just don’t want to be last. We don’t want to be left out.”

