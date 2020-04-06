Jay-Z, Meek Mill donate 40,000 masks to Tennessee Department of Correction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/CNN) —Meek Mill and Jay-Z’s criminal justice reform organization, the Reform Alliance, is sending about 100,000 masks to correctional facilities across the country.

About 50,000 masks are being sent to Rikers Island jail complex and another 2,500 masks are being sent to Riker’s medical facility.

An estimated 40,000 masks are being delivered to the Tennessee Department of Correction and another 5,000 will be sent to Mississippi State Penitentiary.

Inmates with the Tennessee Department of Correction have been working in the textile plant at MCCX, making protective face masks for medical staff across the state.

The initiative comes as prisons and jails across the country face challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reform Alliance and its leaders have worked around the clock for the past few weeks to get medical supplies to those behind bars.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 8 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 36 Bradley 21 Campbell 5 Cannon 6 Carroll 7 Carter 3 Cheatham 13 Chester 6 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 5 Cumberland 26 Davidson 801 DeKalb 7 Dickson 23 Dyer 9 Fayette 20 Fentress 2 Franklin 12 Gibson 11 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 17 Grundy 12 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 74 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 10 Haywood 3 Henderson 1 Henry 4 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 3 Jackson 3 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 115 Lauderdale 2 Lawrence 3 Lewis 2 Lincoln 5 Loudon 13 Macon 9 Madison 19 Marion 16 Marshall 6 Maury 21 McMinn 3 McNairy 3 Meigs 2 Monroe 6 Montgomery 51 Morgan 4 Obion 2 Overton 2 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 52 Roane 5 Robertson 59 Rutherford 147 Scott 3 Sequatchie 2 Sevier 14 Shelby 736 Smith 3 Stewart 2 Sullivan 21 Sumner 321 Tipton 33 Trousdale 8 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 23 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 2 Williamson 258 Wilson 93 Residents of other states/countries 265 Pending 86 Total Cases – as of (4/5/20) 3,633

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Blount 1 Davidson 6 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamilton 4 Hawkins 1 Knox 1 Marion 1 Montgomery 1 Obion 1 Rutherford 3 Shelby 9 Sullivan 1 Sumner 10 Trousdale 1 Williamson 2 Total Deaths (as of 4/5/20) 44

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE