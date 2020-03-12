Breaking News
Severe storms with possible tornadoes likely tonight in Middle Tennessee
1  of  21
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Battle Ground Academy Belmont Weekday School Benton County Schools Clarksville Montgomery,CO Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools ESP AT Glendale Father Ryan High School Franklin Special School District Lighthouse Christian School Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Robertson County Schools School of Nashville Ballet Templeton Academy United Christian Academy Westminster School For Young Children Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

Jack Daniel’s closing Tennessee distillery to visitors amid COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jack Daniel's generic_251431

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Jack Daniel’s Distillery in Lynchburg is closing temporarily to visitors beginning Monday, March 16 due to the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

According to a Jack Daniel’s spokesperson, distillery operations will continue as normal and their goal “is to minimize the risk to employees and guests and help lower the probability of the spread of the virus” to their employees, families, and the community.

In addition, Miss Mary Bobo’s Restaurant and Lynchburg Hardware & General Store will be closed temporarily.

Existing tour reservations before March 16 will be honored, and the closure to the public will remain in place until the health emergency is over. All tickets previously purchased for the affected dates are refundable.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the Coronavirus outbreak.

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar